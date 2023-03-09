SW Mich. traffic stop leads MSP to largest fentanyl seizure

A California man has been arrested in connection with what authorities believe is the the largest seizure of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Michigan, state police announced Thursday.

The amount of fentanyl could have produced about 3 million pills laced with the drug, authorities said.

MSP troopers with the Fifth District’s Hometown Security Team pulled over a car along Interstate 94 near Paw Paw in southwest Michigan shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday for improper lane use and a cracked windshield, the agency said in a statement.

"Upon contact with driver, several indicators of criminal activity were detected and verbal consent to search the vehicle was obtained," officials said.

During the search, troopers found 4 kilos of fentanyl stuffed in a duffle bag, according to the release. Each kilo was wrapped in a heat-sealed bag.

The investigation led to 2 more kilos of suspected fentanyl at a second site, as well as an estimated $30,000, MSP said.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old California resident, was arrested and held in the Van Buren County Jail on possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl charges, according to the police.

"Evidence shows he was transporting or smuggling fentanyl from California to Michigan," state police said.

"According to HST members, this was the largest seizure of fentanyl on a traffic stop in Michigan. One kilocan produce approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $1.5 million. Intotal, this seizure will undoubtedly save lives, as it disrupted the distribution of around 3 millionfentanyl-laced pills with a total street value of $9 million."