Alpena Co. woman turns $30 lottery win into $6 million jackpot

An Alpena County Michigan woman has won the $6 million top prize playing the Michigan Lottery's Jackpot instant game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Perch's IGA Food Store on US Highway 23 North in Alpena. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said she had played the $6 million Jackpot game "here and there," before. She purchased the winning ticket after cashing in on another $30 winning ticket at the food store.

She initially scanned the ticket on a lottery machine and received a message to file a claim at the Michigan Lottery office. Further scratching at the ticket revealed she had won the $6 million prize.

"I stood there in shock," the anonymous winner said in a Michigan Lottery news release. "I took the ticket home to have my husband look it over and confirm what I was seeing. We called our family and friends right after to tell them the exciting news!"

The winner has chosen to cash in on her prize immediately and receive a one-time lump sum payment of $4.1 million. Alternatively, she could have elected to receive 30 annual payments for the full $6 million. She plans to use her winnings on home improvements and invest the rest, according to the news release.

Michigan Lottery's $6 million Jackpot instant game launched in December and over $275 million in prizes remain. Tickets cost $50 each and prizes range in size from $50 to $6 million. Two $6 million tickets, 66 $50,000 tickets and 468 $2,500 tickets are still up for grabs, according to Michigan Lottery.

Players can also use non-winning tickets to enter a second lottery for prizes ranging from $500 to $100,000, the news release said.

