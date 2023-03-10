Ambulance crashes into MDOT plow in Kalamazoo County

An accident involving a state-owned plow and an ambulance in Kalamazoo County left multiple people injured amid snowy conditions on Friday, officials.

The ambulance collided with the Michigan Department of Transportation plow around 11 a.m. at the Interstate 94 business loop in Kalamazoo Township, said Nick Schirripa, a spokesman for the MDOT Southwest Region.

"One of our plows was sitting out of the traffic lane on the shoulder alongside the business loop," he said. "All the lights were on and an ambulance passing by clipped the side of the plow and flipped."

There were reportedly seven passengers inside the Life EMS ambulance at the time of the crash, including a patient and a baby, while the remaining passengers were EMS workers headed to a hospital, MLive.com reported.

There were injuries reported among the vehicle’s passengers, but it was unclear how many.

Life EMS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The person operating the MDOT plow was not injured, Schirripa said.

The department also plans its own investigation as police probe the incident.

Other details were not released Friday.

Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed