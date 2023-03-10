Note written by MSU shooter asks 'why,' outlined other targets

Editor's note: This story contains graphic language.

"Why why, why" begins the note written by the man who shot and killed three Michigan State University students on campus and badly wounded five others.

"Every Where I go people treat me different," wrote Anthony McRae in a note that police found on him Feb. 13 after he took his own life 3.8 miles from campus. "I don't want to be an American african I m a person Why do people hate me? They never accepted me"

"I'm tired of being rejected outcast loner people hate me They made me who I'm am today a killer,"

The note, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, also outlines other targets including Lansing, Holt, Dewitt and New Jersey. On Feb. 13, McRae terrorized campus for several hours before he was finally find by police miles from his home in Lansing.

"My father as nothing to do with this," he wrote.

