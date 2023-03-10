Michigan priest faces trial on embezzlement, fraud charges

A Michigan priest accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from other priests will stand trial following a court ruling on the case this week in Clinton County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

The Rev. David Rosenberg was bound over this week in a Clinton County court on multiple charges, Nessel's office said in a statement.

Rosenberg was initially arraigned in December and is facing eight felonies, including three counts of embezzlement, two false pretense charges, and one charge each of perjury, larceny as well as uttering and publishing.

The 70-year-old previously served as the director of the St. Francis Retreat Center in Dewitt when the alleged crimes were committed. The Retreat Center property, which is part of the Lansing Catholic Diocese, houses retired priests.

The embezzlement allegedly occurred over between 2018 and 2021. Rosenberg is accused of stealing $772,824 from three priests who all resided in apartments at the 95-acre property, investigators said. He allegedly transferred the funds to his own charity called FaithFirst, according to the release.

Rosenberg’s victims have been identified as Benjamin Werner, Joseph Aubin and Ken McDonald. Both Werner and Aubin lived at the Retreat Center until they died. McDonald is still alive and continues to live there.

“Those entrusted with the care of vulnerable adults must be held accountable when they put their own interests above those of the individuals they are supposed to protect,” Nessel said Friday.

In December, the priest's attorney, Dustyn Coontz, said Rosenberg was innocent.

"Father David is effectively accused of swindling other priests to donate their money to charity before they die," Coontz said in a statement at the time, according to the Lansing State Journal. "So what's more reasonable: the Attorney General's story of a mastermind manipulator who doesn't even personally benefit from the crimes or the possibility that clergy wanted to be charitable with their earthly treasures as they contemplated the eternal? We think the latter is far more reasonable."

The accused priest was given a $25,000 bond that also required him to give up any power of attorney appointments.