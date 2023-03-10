Spring forward time: Daylight saving time begins March 12; Congress weighs switch

Detroit — It's time to lose an hour of sleep, again.

Most clocks in the United States are slated to move ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday, the annual "spring forward" for the often derided daylight saving time.

That means Detroiters won't see the sunrise until roughly 7:50 a.m. and sunset until nearly 7:40 p.m. EST on Sunday.

The annual exercise has its critics, prompting the U.S. Senate last year to pass a reform bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. But the effort stalled.

But the bill's Senate sponsor has reintroduced the legislation, hoping to recapture last year's unexpected reform momentum and "lock the clock."

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is the period between the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November, when clocks are set to be an hour ahead of standard time.

While most of the country observes springing forward, it is not observed in Hawaii and most of Arizona, along with U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Signed into law on March 19, 1918 by President Woodrow Wilson, the Standard Time Act introduced daylight saving time, permitting additional daylight hours to be added into the day to help save energy costs during World War I, according to the U.S. Department of Defense's website.

During World War II, Congress passed in February 1942 a law creating a national daylight saving time to help conserve fuel and "promote national security and defense," and earned the nickname "war time," the Defense Department reported.

When the war ended in 1945, the law was repealed and individual states could establish their own standard time.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said states may exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time by state law under the power of the Uniform Time Act of 1966. If a state chooses to observe daylight saving time, it must begin and end on federally mandated dates.

The Uniform Act was initially established to save energy by pushing more daylight into the evening hours. The daylight saving time system was standardized to remain from the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October. In 2005, the law was amended under President George W. Bush to extend daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, the Defense Department said.

Will daylight saving time go away?

The country almost reset the daylight policy nearly a year ago when the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States. But it wasn't approved in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On March 2, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 in the 118th Congress, touting the practice of moving the clocks ahead and back as antiquated.

"This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid. Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support," Rubio said in a statement. "This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”

Similarly, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida, introduced companion legislation in the House one day after Rubio.

“There are enormous health and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent,” Buchanan said in a release. “Florida lawmakers have already voted to make daylight saving time permanent in my home state, and Congress should pass the Sunshine Protection Act to move Florida and the rest of the country to year-round daylight saving time.”

“No more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work, and more smiles — that is what we get with permanent daylight saving time,” Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said in a statement last March. Markey is the original co-sponsor of the bill passed last year.

In Michigan, the state House approved a bill in 2021 that would have done away with twice-a-year clock changes in the state, but the policy change would depend on action from the U.S. Congress. The legislation stalled in the Senate.

Is the measure still useful?

Some studies have questioned the energy savings move, citing it as disruptive to sleep and circadian rhythms as well as overall health and quality of life.

Evidence collected by sleep experts at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine support a permanent switch to standard time over daylight saving time and say it is better for health and safety. Other studies argue the danger of oscillating time shifts and call for a permanent switch to standard time by associating the reset with an increase in traffic accidents and suicide.

Dr. Cathy Anne Goldstein, a clinical professor and neurologist in the Sleep Disorders Clinic at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said circadian rhythms are our internal clocks that tick in our brains and repeat processes on the order of just longer than 24 hours.

As a result, she said, light is required every morning to align our internal clocks with the external 24-hour day. She said when the clock on the wall abruptly shifts by one hour during daylight saving time, the biological clock remains the same, which increases health risks and accidents when the annual leap occurs.

"Mental health disturbances, hospital admissions, hearth attacks; because of that misalignment in the circadian rhythm, and also because of that sleep loss, the transition to daylight saving time negatively affects everyone that under goes it," Goldstein told The Detroit News on Friday.

Goldstein said to avoid the abrupt time shift conflict, policy makers would have to choose standard time as permanent, where it's light in the morning and dark at night.

"We need light in the morning to help align that internal clock, that's longer than 24 hours, to the external 24-hour day," she urged. "Because circadian rhythms control our cardiovascular health, our immunity, our metabolic health, we think that there can be benefits in all of those things potentially.

In contrast, researchers in 2022 predicted that year-round daylight saving time would prevent 36,550 deer deaths, 33 human deaths, 2,054 human injuries and $1.19 billion in collision costs annually, citing time changes as an influence on human activity.

What can I do to prepare to 'spring forward'?

Goldstein said in addition to going to bed earlier, Michiganians shouldn't sleep in on Saturday and Sunday, but rather get up at the same time as done throughout the workweek and, if possible, a little earlier.

"For any sleepiness that you do have, take a 30-minute nap midday; that'll offset your sleepiness without disrupting your circadian rhythm, and of course, never drive drowsy," she said.

When does daylight saving time end?

Clocks will reverse again to standard time on the first Sunday in November, which this year will be 2 a.m. Nov. 5.

Electronics like smart phones and watches will conduct the time changes automatically.

