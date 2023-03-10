Surveillance video shows gunman in MSU shooting at student union

Michigan State University has released new surveillance footage of the gunman during the deadly shooting last month on the school’s campus in East Lansing.

In the video, Anthony McRae can be seen entering the MSU Union with a pistol in his hand shortly after the 43-year-old fatally shot multiple students in nearby Berkey Hall.

McRae is later seen exiting the student union building about a minute before police officers entered.

The three-minute video released to The Detroit News in response to a Freedom of Information Act request provides new insight into the sequence of events that occurred during the Feb. 13 incident, which left three students dead and multiple others injured.

The first video clip begins around 8:25 p.m. After McRae entered the MSU Union, he can be seen walking through a hallway and inspecting the bullet chamber of the gun in his hand.

Footage taken from a different location shows McRae walking past a student and entering another area of the building. A short while later, McRae is seen darting back into the hallway before proceeding to walk back through the corridor to exit the building.

While in the Union, McRae killed student Brian Fraser, police said. The video released on Friday does not contain any footage of that shooting.

Police officers later arrive at the building entrance in search of the gunman. As a female officer holds the door open, she encounters a bystander trying to exit the building. There is no sound in the video provided to The News, so it is unclear what the officer and the bystander were discussing, but the cop quickly bolts away from the building.

Earlier on Friday, MSU police released a two-page letter written by the shooter, who lived in Lasing with his father. Officers found the note on McCrae after the shooting.

The 43-year-old initially fled MSU and took his own life as officers closed in on him about 4 miles away.

"Every Where I go people treat me different," McRae wrote in the note. "I don't want to be an American african(.) I m a person(.) Why do people hate me? They never accepted me."

"I'm tired of being rejected outcast loner people hate me(.) They made me who I'm am today a killer."

The letter was dated Feb. 12, the day before the deadly rampage.