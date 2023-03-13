Flint man convicted of fatally shooting his mother, ingesting bullet casing afterward

A 30-year-old Flint man faces life in prison at his sentencing later this month after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of fatally shooting his mother and then swallowing the bullet casing.

Chavez Lawon Wyatt, 30, was convicted of eight felonies including second-degree murder; resisting and obstructing police; tampering with evidence; felon in possession of a firearm; three counts of felony firearm and possession with intent to deliver heroin over 50 grams.

On April 10, 2020, around midnight, police found Sheletha Graves, 51, Wyatt's mother, on a couch with gunshot wounds after police were called about hearing shots fired on Cherokee Avenue in Flint.

Wyatt was arrested at the scene and booked at the Genesee County Jail. Authorities say two days later, he "reported to a deputy that he had passed a shell casing which was confiscated and later determined to match the ballistics of a firearm found at the home where Graves was killed," according to a press release.

“This was another tragic shooting death in the City of Flint that took the life of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and productive and valued member of our community,” David Leyton, Genesee County prosecutor, said in a statement. “I am grateful to the work of the jury in helping us see justice through in this case,” he said.

Wyatt will be sentenced March 31st..