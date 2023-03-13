Gas prices inching up again in Mich., 22 cents more a gallon than a month ago

Pump prices are creeping up again in Michigan, hitting $3.53 a gallon Monday, 6 cents higher than last week, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon is 22 cents higher than a month ago, but 71 cents lower than March 2022. In Michigan, motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

"After seeing prices rise to a new 2023-high, Michigan motorists are seeing a slight decline in pump prices," Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson, said. "Gas prices have risen in part due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, however if demand and oil costs remain low, this upward trend could reverse."

Metro Detroit prices also are inching up to an average of $3.55 a gallon, up 8 cents since last week and 18 cents since February 2023. Last week's prices hit a high for 2023 with a statewide average of $3.55 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest prices can be found at a Speedy station on Fenkell Street in Detroit, at $3.07 for regular unleaded gas, in Dearborn at Citgo station on Michigan Avenue for $3.18, and at an Exxon station in Wayne on Michigan Avenue for $3.19.

AAA report the most expensive gas price averages in: Metro Detroit ($3.55), Ann Arbor ($3.55), and Saginaw-Bay City-Midland ($3.53).

The least expensive gas price averages are in: Benton Harbor ($3.48), Grand Rapids ($3.49), and Traverse City ($3.50).