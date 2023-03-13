Crematory owner sues Nessel for $25M, alleging wrongful prosecution

A Ypsilanti crematorium owner filed a $25 million wrongful prosecution and discrimination lawsuit last month against Attorney General Dana Nessel.

O'Neil Swanson II, owner of Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, filed suit in February after Nessel in 2021 filed charges that were later dismissed that alleged he had improperly disposed of a body at his Ypsilanti crematorium. The state's Licensing and Regulatory Affairs also settled a civil complaint against Swanson in January.

"They destroyed my business, sullied by reputation, besmirched my good name and cost me a lot of money," Swanson said.

"The conduct and action of the state are beyond bizarre, especially when they knew there was no criminal liability.”

Swanson's wrongful prosecution suit was filed by attorney Gregory Rohl, whom Nessel has requested the state Attorney Grievance Commission disbar because of his involvement in post-election lawsuits in 2020.

Nessel's office called the lawsuit filed against her "meritless" and said it would be filing "pleadings at the appropriate time."

In October, 2021, Nessel's office in charged Swanson with failing to dispose of a body within 180 days and later tried to amend the complaint to add on five counts of mutilation of a body.

Washtenaw County District Judge J. Cedric Simpson dismissed the case a month later and rejected attempts to add the bodily mutilation counts, arguing that the state had the ability early on to intervene and were asked to intervene but failed to do so, according to a transcript. Instead, the state's regulatory agency, Simpson said, "let this linger on and on and on."

"The state cannot allow conditions to exist for the creation of a crime against someone where they have the ability and the authority to act," Simpson said, according to a transcript. "And that is what this court's firm belief is happened in this case."

Swanson was charged in 2021 over a body that had remained un-cremated at Tri-County Crematorium in Ypsilanti since March 2019, according to Swanson's February complaint. The individual had died in December 2018.

The woman's body remained at the crematory for months prior to Swanson obtaining an interest in the crematory because the funeral home was unable to provide a permit for the body's cremation, the complaint said. The crematory in September 2019 contacted the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs seeking proper documentation but were unable to obtain any.

Swanson obtained a membership interest in the crematory in June 2020, the complaint said. In June 2021, the state seized the body and issued a search warrant of the premises and, in September 2021, the death certificate for the body was amended to allow for cremation.

Simpson argued the state agency allowed the situation to drag out and said it wasn't clear there was an agreement for Swanson to take over the cremation.

"This court vehemently disagrees and would believe that there is no agreement by Mr. Swanson to provide for the final disposition" of the body, Simpson said.

When the attorney general charged Swanson in September 2021, she went beyond a mere authorization of charges, the complaint said.

She also "saw fit to publicly comment and called a press conference to defame plaintiff in furtherance of her own political ambitions and contrary to the limitation on prosecutorial comment contained in the disciplinary rules," the complaint said.

Swanson's charges in 2021 were not his first. In 2019, he was convicted of conversion of funds under the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sales Act, according to the state licensing and regulatory affairs department. In 2018, the state revoked his mortuary science license and the mortuary science establishment license held by Swanson's Funeral Home Inc. in Flint due to occupational health and safety violations.

