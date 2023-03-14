EB I-94 closed at Liberty Road in Washtenaw after truck damages bridge

Eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Washtenaw County could be closed for at least a week after a truck hit the overpass Monday, causing extensive damage, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed eastbound I-94 from M-14 to Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Liberty Road over I-94 between Liberty Pointe Drive and Towne Road.

Officials said they closed the freeway and Liberty Road to enable crews to make emergency repairs, which are scheduled to begin Tuesday. They also said the repairs could take a week, but they won't know exactly how long they'll take until the work starts.

Eastbound I-94 traffic in the area is being rerouted to M-14 to southbound US-23 and back to I-94, MDOT said.

Michigan State Police said a truck with its boom up struck the Liberty Road bridge over I-94 at about 8:48 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

