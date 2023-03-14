EPA plans to tighten PFAS standards for water beyond Michigan's rules

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed Tuesday to set national drinking water standards for six PFAS compounds, which would create strict, legally enforceable levels and prevent illness and death, environmental officials say.

The move to drastically tighten the allowable limit would force substantial changes for water utilities, including some in Michigan, and foreshadows additional regulations of the manmade compounds, said Cheryl Murphy, director of the Center for PFAS Research at Michigan State University.

"If these levels are being regulated at this concentration, it's like almost the next logical step is phasing them out of use and only using them for essential uses," Murphy said. "The idea is to stop them from building up in our environment as they are right now."

The EPA's proposed limits would restrict PFOA and PFOS, the most widely studied compounds, to a maximum 4 parts per trillion in public drinking water. That is drastically tighter than the non-enforceable advisories it set in 2016, which were 70 ppt.

It's also tighter than Michigan's maximum contaminate limits for PFOA and PFOS, which are 8 ppt and 16 ppt, respectively. The state issued drinking water standards for PFAS compounds in 2020.

Michigan public and community water systems would have to comply with the stricter proposed national standards if those standards are finalized. Most of the state's community water systems, including the Great Lakes Water Authority in Metro Detroit and Benton Harbor, would be in compliance for PFOA and PFOS, based on a state database of 2020 and 2021 monitoring results.

Some communities, like the city of Kalamazoo, might be over the proposed federal limit. Kalamazoo's latest drinking water quality report shows its highest running annual average for PFOS in 2021 was 5 ppt, slightly over the EPA's proposed maximum but within the state's allowable range. Kalamazoo has planned a multi-year capital improvement program to improve infrastructure and fund PFAS removal capabilities.

The American Chemistry Council, a trade industry group for chemical manufacturers, said it has "serious concerns" about the EPA's proposal, which it contends are overly conservative and based on faulty science.

"The EPA's misguided approach to these MCLs is important, as these low limits will likely result in billions of dollars in compliance costs," the council said in a statement. "The proposals have important implications for broader drinking water policy priorities and resources, so it’s critical that EPA gets the science right."

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of man-made chemicals that have been used in manufacturing and consumer products, like food packaging, dental floss and fire-fighting foam, since the 1940s. They are called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment and can build up in people, animals and the environment over time.

The federal agency's Tuesday proposal is more relaxed than the health advisory it released in June, which said drinking water levels should be below 0.004 ppt for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.

That may be because it is difficult and expensive to detect very low concentrations of the compounds, Murphy said, adding that the EPA's latest proposal still represents a major shift.

"This is a really low level," she said. "It's going to take a lot to clean it up."

Michigan regulators respond

In addition to its proposals for PFOA and PFOS, the EPA proposes limiting PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS and GenX chemicals as a mixture using a "hazard index," meaning utilities would have to calculate whether those chemicals combine at levels that pose a risk.

Michigan limits those compounds individually: PFNA at 6 ppt, PFHxS at 51 ppt, PFBS at 420 ppt and GenX at 370 ppt. Michigan also regulates an additional compound, PFHxA, at 400,000 ppt.

Michigan environmental regulators said they welcome the EPA's proposal, which represents a unified, nationwide approach to addressing PFAS, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Communications Manager Hugh McDiarmid said in a statement.

EGLE and other state agencies that make up the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team will review the EPA's proposed standards, the methodology used to create those standards and will use that information to evaluate Michigan's standards, he said.

"It is too soon to say at this point what this means for Michigan's standards, but the state is closely watching federal action around PFAS and will monitor the proposed EPA standards as they navigate the rule-making and final approval process," McDiarmid said.

The EPA plans to finalize the rule by the end of this year. If they are enacted, public water systems across the country would join Michigan's in monitoring for the compounds, publicly reporting their findings and reducing PFAS to allowable levels.

Exposure to PFAS may be harmful and lead to reproductive problems, developmental delays in children, increased cancer risk, reduced immunity and more. Researchers are still studying how different levels of exposure impacts health.

The EPA predicted its proposed PFAS standards would "over time, prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses."

"EPA's proposal to establish a national standard for PFAS in drinking water is informed by the best available science, and would help provide states with the guidance they need to make decisions that best protect their communities," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. "This action has the potential to prevent tens of thousands of PFAS-related illnesses and marks a major step toward safeguarding all our communities from these dangerous contaminants."

Groups, lawmaker welcome move

Murphy from MSU's PFAS research center agreed with the chemical industry group that the proposal would cost billions of dollars to address PFAS across the country.

Other federal moves — such as proposals to designate some PFAS compounds as hazardous substances and a pot of $10 billion for addressing emerging contaminants in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — will make it easier to address the problem, she said.

But agencies still have to address PFAS that people encounter from other pathways, such as rainwater and food, and study and regulate more than a handful of PFAS compounds, Murphy said.

"It's a challenge," Murphy said. "We needed federal oversight of this a long time ago."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, described the EPA's proposal as an "important step" toward serious action to remove PFAS from communities and keep it out of drinking water.

"With this proposed standard, the EPA is demonstrating their commitment to protecting Americans from the growing and urgent public health threat of PFAS," she said in a statement.

Environmental advocacy groups also praised the EPA's proposal.

"The EPA’s proposed drinking water standards are an important milestone in the fight to protect public health and will save lives in impacted communities on the front lines of the PFAS crisis," said Tony Spaniola, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. "This is an A+ decision by the Biden Administration for front line communities. We urge that the proposed drinking water standards be adopted and implemented with all deliberate speed."

Sierra Club Michigan said the EPA's proposal is "a clear acknowledgement that PFAS chemicals are more potent than previously believed." Political and Legislative Director Christy McGillivray urged state lawmakers to continue regulating PFAS and repeal the state law that prohibits Michigan from enacting stricter rules than the federal government.

