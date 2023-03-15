CIA is guiding me, says man arrested in Wisconsin university threats case

Detroit — A Michigan man accused of threatening to kill people at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and their children told investigators he was working for the Central Intelligence Agency, a federal prosecutor said.

The allegation emerged Tuesday as prosecutors convinced a federal magistrate judge to detain Grass Lake resident Arvin Raj Mathur, 32, without bond while awaiting trial on a charge of emailing threats to nine people, including graduate students and professors in the university's anthropology department. Mathur, who was studying in Denmark, is accused of sending the threatening emails and vowing to return to Madison later this week.

The detention hearing provided new details about the case against Mathur, hinted at a history of mental health issues and revealed the impact his threats have had on campus, less than a seven-hour drive from Detroit. Mathur was arrested at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Friday after flying from Copenhagen and was questioned by a federal agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"During the interview, Mr. Mathur initially indicated that his emails were hacked and he was not the sender of these emails," Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Bilkovic told U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford. "When confronted with some facts tying him to these emails…he admitted sending all of these emails and admitted and explained that he was doing it at the direction of the CIA.”

On Sunday, Mathur's then-lawyer, Amanda Bashi, said her client was "presumed innocent, and we'll await future proceedings to comment further."

Federal court records describe a series of threatening emails to students, faculty and staff members that investigators said were sent from Mathur's account since August.

Mathur was enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison until December 2021. Until his arrest, he was studying for a doctoral degree at the University of Copenhagen.

Victim-2, an anthropology professor, received an email from Mathur with the subject line "Call the police."

"If you don't, I will show up and murder every single person that you have ever been close to," the email read.

The email referenced two other people, a fellow in the anthropology department and a former UW-Madison staffer who is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"Call the police and a lawyer, otherwise, I will kill their children and hide their flesh inside of their burger meat," the email read.

The emails and threats have taken a toll on the campus community, Bilkovic said.

"These emails are vivid. They're heinous," Bilkovic said. "He knows these people. One of these people — he had dinner at their house. If he believes that the CIA is actually instructing him to follow through on these threats, then these people, their lives are in danger, their children's lives are in danger.

“This has had a profound effect on the university – the anthropology department, specifically,” Bilkovic added. “There are students that are not coming to class, they are engaged in remote learning because everybody there is aware of these threats and people are scared to be on that campus as a result of what the defendant has done.”

Mathur has no criminal record. But Bilkovic alluded to Mathur's "mental health history" and pointed to an unrelated civil stalking case in Cleveland, Ohio, where Mathur was a student at Cleveland State University.

In that case, a woman obtained a personal protection order after accusing Mathur of making "persistent sexual advances," the prosecutor said. At one point, Mathur brandished a knife, Bilkovic added.

Bilkovic argued against releasing Mathur on bond with a GPS tether.

"Now that he is located as close as he is to Wisconsin, that is something that could result in extremely, extremely tragic consequences for all of these people that he has threatened," Bilkovic said.

Mathur’s lawyer Celeste Kinney pushed to have him released on bond with a GPS tether, citing Mathur’s lack of criminal history.

Mathur flew into the U.S. to address the civil stalking case in Ohio, which shows he is able to follow court orders and instructions from an attorney, Kinney said.

"He has resources to get to Wisconsin by bus or plane,” Kinney said.

Stafford, the magistrate judge, ordered that Mathur be transferred to face charges in Wisconsin. She said allegations against Mathur showed he posed a serious risk to witnesses and needed to be detained while awaiting trial.

"The threats are graphic,” Stafford said. “Under the circumstances here, I do believe that there is a serious risk that he will threaten to not just injure but to kill people and their families…”

