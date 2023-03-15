Ingham Co. teen accused of bringing loaded gun to high school

A 16-year-old Ingham County boy could face criminal charges after he was arrested Tuesday for bringing a loaded gun to his high school, officials said.

Holt High School officials at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday told an Ingham County Sheriff's deputy assigned to the school that they found a handgun in a student's backpack, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

School staff separated the student and backpack and determined it contained a loaded handgun, the post said.

The sheriff's office was then called to investigate. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old student and transported him to the county's youth home, officials said.

Investigators said they will submit their findings to the county prosecutor's office to determine criminal charges.

