Madonna University hires new president from Philadelphia college

Madonna University, the private, Roman Catholic college in Livonia, has named Pennsylvania native and higher education leader Christopher Dougherty as its eighth president, officials announced Wednesday.

He will begin his post July 1, 2023, leading the liberal arts college where 2,100 students are enrolled.

Dougherty joins Madonna University from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, where he is an associate business professor and served as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty from 2017 to January 2023. As vice president for academic affairs, Dougherty introduced the school's first fully online programs and launched new graduate and undergraduate programs in areas such as cybersecurity, health sciences, special education and organizational leadership.

Dougherty also served as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Rosemont College in Pennsylvania from 2011-2017 and at Rutgers University-Camden in New Jersey from 2004-2011.

Dougherty said the school's religious tradition attracted him to the role.

"I was drawn to the University's Felician Franciscan tradition, which was evident in my interactions with students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees, and the Felician Sisters during the search process," Dougherty said in a statement. "The range of programs, experiences, and opportunities for learners at Madonna University is exceptional. The spirit and beauty of the campus and surrounding area complement the University's mission and outreach to partner institutions and learners across the lifespan and around the globe."

D.J. Boyd, Madonna University board chair and vice-chair of the presidential search committee, said he is looking forward to having Dougherty at Madonna University's helm.

"Chris is a mission-driven, servant leader with a strong commitment to academic excellence," Boyd said. "His breadth of experience in the many facets of independent Catholic university administration, coupled with his deep faith and respect for our Felician Franciscan mission, will serve him well and enable him to quickly acclimate to his new role."

Dougherty will succeed Madonna's interim President Ian Day, who began serving after Michael A. Grandillo, Madonna University’s seventh and first lay president, retired in February 2022.

