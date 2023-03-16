3 children, 1 adult dead in house fire in Sault Ste. Marie

Three children under the age of five and one adult are dead after a fire Tuesday at a home in Sault Ste. Marie, officials said.

Police and firefighters were called at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday to a home at 3607 Shallows Beach Avenue near Bermuda Avenue and Oriole Boulevard for a report of a fire, officials said Wednesday in a statement.

First responders arrived and found the home in flames. Firefighters contained the blaze and then searched the building to confirm reports there were people inside when the fire started, police said.

They recovered four bodies, an adult who was about 31 years old and three children, ranging in age from 1 year to 4 years old.

Officials said they will release the names and ages of the victims after they are able to confirm their identities and notify next of kin.

They also said there is no confirmed cause of the fire and an investigation is ongoing.

