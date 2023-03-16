Cyber attack prompts Lansing Community College to cancel classes

The Detroit News

Lansing Community College said it is canceling classes and activities Thursday and Friday because of a cyber attack.

"In response to an ongoing cybersecurity incident, LCC will suspend all college classes, events, practices and activities beginning immediately and continuing through Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17," the college said in a Tweet Wednesday.

It also said college employees should not report for work. However, employees with the school's police, information technology, payroll, incident management, facilities, academy, and aviation departments should still report for duty. LCC has approximately 9,500 students.

Last September, the South Redford School District in Redford canceled classes for two days after its computer system was infiltrated. The cyber attack came weeks after federal officials warned hackers were ramping up attacks against schools across the country.

And in November, a similar attack targeted the Jackson County Intermediate School District and Hillsdale Community District Schools.