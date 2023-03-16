FBI seeks victims of 2 charged in Mich. child sex trafficking

The FBI Detroit office is seeking tips to find potential victims of two people charged in connection with sex trafficking of children.

Deshawn Allen and Cassidy Morse were indicted Feb. 9, federal court records show.

The indictment alleges Allen, who used the alias "L.A.," and Morse, called “Kamore” and “K-Money," conspired to engage in sex trafficking of two minors out of locations across the southeast Michigan, including Southfield and Flint.

The incidents were reported between Oct. 1 and Dec. 9, 2021, according to the filing.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children by force, fraud or coercion as well as sex trafficking children.

Morse made her first court appearance last month and has consented to detention, court records show.

Allen is held at the Baraga Correctional Facility in connection with a different case. An arraignment is scheduled for March 27 in U.S. District Court in Detroit, records show.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has information about potential offenses and victims is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://tips.fbi.gov.