I-94 near Ann Arbor to be closed both ways until Friday to fix bridge damage

Both directions of I-94 at the Liberty Road bridge near Ann Arbor will be closed over the next two days to allow crew to make emergency repairs after a high-load truck hit the overpass on Monday, causing "extensive damage", said state transportation department officials.

Eastbound I-94 from M-14 to Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Liberty Road over I-94 between Liberty Pointe Drive and Towne Road has been closed since Monday.

Westbound I-94 will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday between US-23 and Liberty road. A detour will be available via northbound US-23 and access to southbound US-23 from westbound I-94 will remain open, MDOT said in the news release.

Work will begin around 4 p.m. Thursday to complete $252,000 worth of repairs with closures of Ann Arbor Road and Saline Road and State street ramps to westbound I-94. The ramps will reopen on Friday at 6 a.m. Friday, MDOT said in the news release. North and southbound ramps from US-23 to westbound I-94 will also be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Drivers can expect delays in the area. MDOT encouraged people to seek alternate routes. Damaged beams under the bridge, which was built in 1956, need to be removed, MDOT said in the news release.

