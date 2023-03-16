Sheriff's timeline shows Oxford shooting lasted longer than previous reports

Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley spent nine minutes hunting down victims and unloading rounds from his gun in high school hallways and a bathroom, according to a timeline obtained by The Detroit News.

He continued to walk the school, fire his gun and injure and kill victims for four minutes after Oakland County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene before officers physically observed Crumbley in the building — just outside a bathroom — and took him into custody.

The timeline, which has not been formally published previously, was obtained this week through a media request by The Detroit News. It shows the Nov. 30, 2021, attack at Oxford High School lasted several minutes longer than the amount of time initially described by authorities after the incident. Four students — Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17 — were killed and seven others, including a teacher, were injured at the Michigan school that day.

Several families of those killed and of the survivors have been publicly pleading with the school district, police, prosecutors and school board for a full accounting and timeline of the attack that occurred more than 15 months ago.

The release of the Oxford timeline comes just days after a public timeline of the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University was published less than four weeks after that incident in which three students were killed and several others injured. The accused gunman, a 43-year-old Lansing man, shot himself within hours of the attack and died.

In Oxford, information from police and prosecutors about the attack and the suspect has been limited due to pending investigations and criminal prosecutions against Crumbley and his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley.

In early reports days after the shooting, sheriff's officials stated the "whole thing" lasted five minutes, and that deputies approached Crumbley within minutes of hundreds of 911 calls pouring in to police. The timeline obtained by The News shows that deputies approached the suspect eight minutes after emergency calls came in.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said details of the shooting were released hours after it occurred, and in several cases, investigators had to update earlier statements about preliminary facts in the case, from the number of live rounds found on the suspect to details of how time unfolded.

Bouchard told The News the timeline is not new and was discussed verbally — by Bouchard himself — "early on" in the case, during several media press conferences in the days and weeks after the attack.

"The timeline is available and has been from the beginning," Bouchard said.

The timeline was built by investigators using a combination of data and information from school surveillance video, radio communications and squad car videos, Bouchard said. It was documented on paper during the investigation, Bouchard said. Asked when, Bouchard said early in the investigation.

"To make the timeline, we had to cross-reference time stamps on radio traffic, car cameras, look at video from the school," Bouchard said. "A lot of this took time. It was put out early on. I don't know how people missed it. It was verbal. We weren't printing and handing it out."

Parent Meghan Gregory, whose son, Keegan, was confronted along with Shilling by Crumbley in the boys' bathroom, says she has questioned some details of police statements around the timeline of the attack for more than 15 months and feels the public has a different understanding of what happened in the school that day because no official timeline has been released publicly. Keegan survived the shooting.

Gregory says she has never seen a timeline from the sheriff's department, so she made her own.

"People are always asking why we don't have one. If there was one released and published, it was missed. None of us has it," Gregory said.

Steve St. Juliana, whose daughter, Hana, was killed in the attack, confirmed he has never seen a timeline and has asked for one.

"There were bits and pieces" of information released, Gregory said about the attack. "There has never been an actual 'This is what happened at this time' document. We created our own timelines. The more knowledge we get, the better for all of us. We've been asking for a while: What is the timeline?"

St. Juliana said members of the sheriff's department have sat down with him in person to explain what happened during the shooting. But he still has many questions about the police response and exactly when things happened inside Oxford High School.

"We have yet to hear the entire true story of what happened. People were expecting it to come out during the trial. With the shooter pleading guilty, that never happened," St. Juliana said.

What the timeline shows

According to the timeline, at 12:51 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021, the shooting began when Crumbley exited a school bathroom at the south end of the 200 hallway, turned left and shot his first victims. He then shot at other victims, who were on the left side of the hallway, and moved east down the 200 hallway. As he moved east, he shot another victim.

The timeline shows that one victim stumbled (possibly after suffering a gunshot wound), knocked over a garbage can and ran out of door seven. Crumbley continued to move and turned the corner to move north down the 200 hall where in view of a camera, he is seen shooting at victims running north down hall.

An unknown female was running down the hall when Crumbley leveled the gun and shot at her. Next, he shot into classrooms near rooms 245 and 247, while moving north, then shot into classrooms near rooms 240 and 238.

At 12:52 p.m., the first of hundreds of 911 calls begin coming into dispatch centers. A dispatch broadcast was made.

At 12:52 p.m., Crumbley fired two rounds toward the "cubby" area in the high school and turned north down the 200 hall, shooting into a classroom near 224 and striking a victim.

At 12:53 p.m., Crumbley shot into a classroom at or near 220, changed ammunition magazines and continued north down the 200 hallway. He turned around, shot into a classroom near 215 and headed south.

At 12:54, the killer entered the boys' bathroom, just past the 400 hallway, the timeline states. Based on accounts from families of the victims, this is where Crumbley encountered students Shilling and Gregory. Crumbley killed Shilling and ordered Gregory up against a wall inside the bathroom.

At 12:56 p.m. the first of two deputies arrived on the scene simultaneously, and at 12:57 p.m. they entered the building and begin searching.

At 1 p.m., Crumbley stepped out of the boys' bathroom, where he was observed by deputies and taken into custody.

Four minutes later, at 1:04 p.m., Crumbley was removed from the school building by police. At 1:20 p.m., the last injured victim was removed from the high school.

Oxford parents still want more details

St. Juliana said information on the mass shooting has been limited from the beginning, which was understandable as prosecutors worked their case in court. But with the delay of a third-party investigation into the attack, pushing the release date of the Guidepost Solutions report into late next month, answers are still needed, he said.

"It's just a matter of wanting to understand a full picture. There have been questions raised about the timeline and what Bouchard makes comments about. Some of it doesn't match. I haven't seen anybody address that," St. Juliana said.

Bouchard said any parent or community member who wants to see the first timeline may do so by contacting his office, Bouchard said. It's an offer he says he has made before.

Bouchard said a second timeline with information down to the second has been constructed and is part of evidence in both criminal cases. It is not being released.

Gregory said one thing that concerns her is what is missing from the timeline, including the moment, which she says is captured on school video, when a school security guard, who was a retired sheriff's deputy, walked to the boys' bathroom, opened the door and left.

Gregory, who has watched the video of the attack, said she believes, as does Justin's mother, that Justin was still alive inside that bathroom when the security officer opened the door, based on the time stamp on the video that read 12:58 p.m.

Asked why that moment was not part of the timeline, Bouchard said, "That is not our employee. We didn't do any of the school employees. This timeline is of our response."

Oxford parent Andrea Jones said she had not seen the timeline before The News provided her with a copy to read.

"This is my first time seeing it. Reading it is really — it's upsetting, seeing it as a parent is difficult," Jones said. "It puts you in that space. You are reliving it."

Jones said it is important for the community to have the information.

"For one, it lays out the sequence of events as to where the failures occurred. It's not just about response time. It's about when and who was where and where they should have been," Jones said.

