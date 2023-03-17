I-94 at Liberty Road in Washtenaw Co. reopens after emergency repairs

Both directions of Interstate 94 at Liberty Road in Washtenaw County are open after repairs to an overpass that was struck by a truck Monday have been made, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the freeway from M-14 to Ann Arbor-Saline Road as well as Liberty Road over I-94 between Liberty Pointe Drive and Towne Road were closed Monday following the incident.

Michigan State Police said Monday that a truck with its boom up struck the Liberty Road bridge over I-94 at about 8:48 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

Officials initially said repairs could take at least a week but said on Friday the emergency repairs were completed. They said the $252,000 project to repair the damaged beam under the Liberty Road Bridge began Thursday and was finished early Friday. MDOT said the work was done by Toebe Construction LLC.

"It was a real herculean effort by Toebe Construction and the MDOT team to get this busy freeway reopened," Greg Losch, engineer for MDOT's University Region, said in a statement. "I-94 is a significant corridor for commuters, travelers, and commercial traffic. We appreciate both teams being so responsive to the needs of the local community."

The agency said Liberty Road over I-94 has also reopened, but in a single-lane configuration with a temporary traffic signal in place to allow for two-way traffic. This traffic configuration will remain until further notice when MDOT completes the design and has a contract in place to repair the bridge, which was built in 1956.

A spokesman for MDOT said the department has about a year to file paperwork with the truck owner's insurance company to get reimbursed for the costs of inspection, engineering, demolition and construction following the crash. He also said the reimbursement is capped at $1 million per insured vehicle involved in a crash.

