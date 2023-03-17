Woman accused of shooting at another during fight in Ann Arbor sought

Ann Arbor police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot at another woman during a fight Thursday.

Officers were called at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday to a location in the 2700 block of Hikone Drive near Packard Street and Eisenhower Parkway for a report of shots fired, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two women who know each other were fighting. During the fight, another woman produced a gun and fired multiple shots. No one was struck by the shots, officials said.

Police arrived and located one of the women who was involved in the fight, they said. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries she sustained in the fight.

Investigators said the woman who fired the shots fled before officers arrived. However, they were able to identify all of the parties involved in the incident and determined it was not random.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6920 or email tips to tips@a2gov.org.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez