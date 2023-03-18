Motorists injured in pileup of more than 50 vehicles on I-96

First responders are at the scene of a pileup believed to have involved between 50-100 vehicles in west Michigan on Saturday following reports of white-out conditions prior to the crashes, according to Michigan State Police.

The pileup occurred on a five-mile stretch on eastbound Interstate 96 near Grand River Avenue and Portland Road in Portland, which is in Ionia County, about 26 miles northwest of downtown Lansing, according to State Police.

Injuries from the crashes were reported, but officials were unsure of how severe they were, according to State Police.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closing of the freeway near exit 73, according to a tweet. Both westbound and eastbound I-96 will be impacted. Authorities ask motorists to avoid that stretch of freeway.

The Portland Area Fire Authority took to its Facebook page around 4:40 p.m. Saturday to announce the multiple-crash pileup.

"We are working a 50+ car accident on I96 around 77mm to the 72mm Avoid the highway," fire officials said.

A warming and family reunification center has been set up at the Portland Church of the Nazarene at 9466 Cutler Road in Portland, for those involved in the crash, MSP announced on Twitter.

"Buses are being used to transport involved parties. Family members can pick up at that location after giving info to troopers," MSP said.

Police said weather conditions have since cleared with sunny skies since the mass collision.

This is a developing story. Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.