Missing boys found save after multi-agency search in northern Michigan

A pair of northern Michigan boys were found safe after an hourslong search near Elk Lake in northern Michigan, according to the Antrim County Sheriff's Office.

The department, U.S. Coast Guard and other northern Michigan police departments searched for the 9- and 10-year-old boys. They were found unharmed at a local elementary school at 7:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said in a post on Twitter.

They had last been seen at 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

The office identified the two youths only by first names, as David and Caden.

The Coast Guard said the two were reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Their tracks were seen leading to the ice on Elk Lake, which is in Antrim and Grand Traverse counties.

The Coast Guard said the 9- and 10-year-olds were last seen outside, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard's District 9, which oversees the Great Lakes, at 5:55 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard had an MH-60 helicopter and a boat crew on scene participating in the search.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com