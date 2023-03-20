Town hall meetings in Dearborn, Jackson will seek public input on power outages

Two town hall meetings on Monday will give DTE and Consumers Energy customers a chance to express concerns about losing electricity during recent ice and snow storms.

The Michigan Public Service Commission is holding two in-person meetings. The first is from 12-2:30 p.m. at American 1 Credit Union Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St. in Jackson. A second is from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. in Fordson High School’s auditorium, 13800 Ford Road in Dearborn.

“We know how exasperating it is to lose power and for it to take days for service to be restored, and we share in the frustrations with the reliability of the state’s power grid,” Dan Scripps, the commission's chairman, said in a release. “The Commission is holding these town halls to give Michiganders a chance to share directly with state regulators their experiences during and after the storms, as well as a chance to hear about what steps the MPSC is taking to address reliability.”

Monday's hearings come nearly a month after a historic ice storm Feb. 22-23 left nearly 1 million Michigan customers without power, some for more than a week. Another ice storm hit just days later, leading to more outages.

At a hearing in Lansing last week, state lawmakers grilled DTE and Consumers officials on the outages, questioning the adequacy of a $25 to $35 credit for outages and possible disparate treatment of low-income communities.

A top DTE Energy executive apologized for the outages and said the Detroit-based company is accelerating its spending plans in the face of more frequent extreme weather events and century-old infrastructure. And Consumers Energy executive similarly said the Jackson-based utility is working to harden its electric distribution system to prevent future outages or limit the duration of those outages.

According to the public service commission's site, at the town hall meetings, commissioners will talk about the steps being taken to upgrade the state’s power grid and make it more resilient against increasingly severe year-round storms that are happening more frequently as the state’s climate changes.

The MPSC also will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday March 21 from 6-8 p.m.

Then the commissioners will ask to hear from the public. Written comments can be submitted by mail to Executive Secretary Michigan Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 30221, Lansing, MI 48909, or by email.

Trimming trees is one of the efforts the Michigan Public Service Commission has taken to reduce outages, and according to its site, more research is being done to "better understand what’s causing repeat outages and to push utilities to reduce their frequency and duration."

In addition, the commission is launching systemwide audits of the electric distribution systems of DTE and Consumers Energy to identify shortcomings, best practices, and parts of the system for targeted investment.

The preliminary findings from the commission will be released before the end of 2023 and a final report will come in 2024.