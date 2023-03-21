2 children die, 1 injured in northwest Mich. crash between vehicle, Amish buggy

A seven-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl are dead following a crash Monday between a car and an Amish buggy in northwest Michigan, officials said.

Another child, a nine-year-old girl, was seriously injured in the crash, they also said. Police are not releasing their names.

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. on East 16 Road near North 39 Road in Cedar Creek Township in Wexford County, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man was traveling east on the road when it struck the buggy. The buggy was occupied by the three children and traveling south on North 39 Road when it crossed into the path of the vehicle in the intersection, officials said.

All three children were thrown from the buggy in the crash, police said. The seven-year-old and the 11-year-old girl were pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said. The 9-year-old girl was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital, they said.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle and his three passengers were not injured.

They also said at this time it does not appear that excessive speed was a factor.

