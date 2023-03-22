Another MSU shooting victim released from hospital

Lansing — Another Michigan State University shooting victim was discharged Wednesday from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, hospital spokesman John Foren confirmed.

The student was originally admitted in critical condition after the Feb. 13 campus shooting, but had been considered in fair condition before release. MSU Police also announced the release of the student.

One of the five original wounded students remains hospitalized in critical condition, Foren said. The rest have been released.

Five students were injured in the February shooting, when accused shooter Anthony McRae of Lansing opened fire inside Berkey Hall and the student Union. They include Troy Forbush, who identified himself on social media, and Nate Statly, John Hao and Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, who were identified through online fundraisers.

Three students — 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, 20-year-old Alexandria Verner and 20-year-old Brian Fraser — were killed. McRae later died by a self-inflicted gun shot wounded when he was encountered by police.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com