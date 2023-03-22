Boyfriend of Ypsilanti teacher charged with her murder

Ypsilanti — The boyfriend of a Ypsilanti woman who was found dead in her apartment on March 13 is facing felony charges in connection with her death, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

Charles Gamez was arrested on Friday and arraigned Sunday on charges of open murder and unlawfully driving away an automobile. He was arraigned by Magistrate Elisha Fink in the Washtenaw County District Court.

Deputies were called to do a welfare check on Alyson Doulos, 48, in the Schooner Cove apartments on the 5000 block of Bosuns Way in Ypsilanti Township on March 13. They entered the apartment after exhausting all other options to locate Doulos and found her inside, deceased.

No one else was inside the apartment at the time, the Sheriff's Office said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation, said Jessica Blanch, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney at the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. Gamez also has a criminal history and was released from parole in 2021 for assault and domestic violence-related charges, Blanch said in a request to deny him bond.

"He took a knife to her face so hard that the part of the knife broke off and is embedded in her jawbone," Blanch said. "He's a danger to the community and a flight risk."

Gamez's attorney Davi Lebow said he is not a flight risk and claimed that Gamez turned himself in to the police rather than being apprehended on the warrant out for his arrest.

Fink denied the bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for March 30 at 9 a.m. If convicted, Gamez could face up to life in prison.

Doulos worked as an English teacher at Jackson High School, according to their staff directory. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Alyson Doulos’ family," the school said in a Facebook post sharing details for Doulos' funeral service.

The funeral was held on Monday at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth.

