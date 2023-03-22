Cadillac man, 35, charged in embezzlement at car dealership

A Cadillac man accused of embezzling nearly $70,000 from a car dealership has been charged, officials said.

Steven Michael Garrod, 35, was arraigned in 84th District Court in Wexford County on a count of embezzlement-more than $50,000 but less than $100,000, according to Michigan State Police.

A judge released Garrod on a personal bond and scheduled his next court appearance for April 4.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Police said troopers were called in October 2022 by staff at Betten Baker Chevrolet-Buick of Cadillac to investigate an alleged case of embezzlement. Troopers were told that the suspect, Garrod, was recently fired from his position as title clerk after the dealership uncovered that he had been embezzling from the business.

Investigators were told dealership staff was reviewing records when they found a $1,125 check written out to Garrod, an 8-year employee of the business. The dealership requires two signatures to be on checks and the staff suspected one of the signatures on the one to Garrod was forged. After more review, they found more checks made out to Garrod and several other suspected fraudulent checks.

The dealership had a certified criminal analyst examine bank records and he identified more than $68,000 in unauthorized checks, according to authorities.

State police were contacted and after their investigation, submitted their findings to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors issued a warrant on March 9, 2023, for Garrod's arrest.

Officials contacted Garrod and he surrendered himself to authorities last week Monday at the Wexford County Jail.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez