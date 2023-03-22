Geoffrey Fieger recovering from stroke after elective heart procedure

Geoffrey Fieger, the Metro Detroit attorney known for representing high-profile clients, had a stroke March 1, his family and law firm said in a news release Wednesday.

Fieger is awake and resting comfortably, said James Harrington, vice president and managing partner at Fieger Law.

"Geoffrey is a true fighter and is working hard in his recovery," Harrington said.

Keenie Fieger, Geoffrey's wife, said doctors determined Geoffrey Fieger had the stroke following an elective procedure "to deal with a minor heart arrhythmia."

The amount of time to recover from a stroke varies wildly from person to person, Keenie said. The family requested privacy.

"For those of us who know Geoffrey, he’d love to be back to work yesterday," Keenie said in the statement. "Geoffrey has built a world class team at Fieger Law, and they are continuing the hard work, dedication and legal solutions Fieger clients expect and deserve while he’s away. All clients and potential clients should rest assured their cases are in good hands."

Harrington said Fieger is "actively engaging in rehabilitation" and that while he recovers, "the firm is moving full steam ahead."

Fieger has, throughout his career, established a name as an attorney willing to represent a wide variety of clients. In the '90s, he represented Jack Kevorkian, a pathologist known as a proponent of physician-assisted suicide. In more recent years, he has represented families of people killed by police as well as a student who was shot during the 2021 Oxford school shooting.

He ran for governor in 1998 as a Democrat. He lost to Republican John Engler, then a two-term incumbent.

"We will continue our mission on behalf of our clients, fellow attorneys and our legal colleagues to deliver justice for all of our clients," Harrington said. "Our stand, as always, is that we won’t back down or give up ever."