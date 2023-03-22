MSU Police: Man seen with knife on campus in custody
A man who was reported being seen Wednesday in downtown East Lansing with a knife is in custody, Michigan State University Police officials said.
The man was seen walking across Grand River and on campus near Ramp 6, they said in a tweet.
"Officers are in the area and working to locate the suspect, but he may have left the area."
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect is described as a tall male in his 30s, wearing a grayish-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black pants and a beige coat.
They later said the suspect was located in downtown East Lansing by East Lansing Police officers and taken into custody.
"There is no longer a threat to campus," MSU Police said. "There is no need to shelter-in-place."
Anyone with information about the suspect should call (517) 355-2221 or email police at tips@police.msu.edu.
