MSU Police: Man seen with knife on campus in custody

A man who was reported being seen Wednesday in downtown East Lansing with a knife is in custody, Michigan State University Police officials said.

The man was seen walking across Grand River and on campus near Ramp 6, they said in a tweet.

"Officers are in the area and working to locate the suspect, but he may have left the area."

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect is described as a tall male in his 30s, wearing a grayish-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black pants and a beige coat.

They later said the suspect was located in downtown East Lansing by East Lansing Police officers and taken into custody.

"There is no longer a threat to campus," MSU Police said. "There is no need to shelter-in-place."

Anyone with information about the suspect should call (517) 355-2221 or email police at tips@police.msu.edu.

