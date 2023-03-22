Trinity Health says it fired 11 for leaving work; union seeks reinstatement

Trinity Health Michigan terminated 11 outpatient lab workers after they abandoned their duties with no notice and put patient safety at risk, the company said in a news release.

The employees worked at two outpatient blood draw sites in Ann Arbor and one in Canton and left their scheduled shifts on March 9, Trinity Health said in the release.

A small number of other lab workers checked in with human resources and asked for permission to leave on March 9 because they felt uncomfortable, said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan. Their employment was not ended.

"Those who just simply walked out and did not receive permission and without notice, though, they were not allowed to come back," Casalou said.

The lab workers were organizing with Service Employees International Union Healthcare Michigan when they were fired, union officials said. The union drive began a few weeks ago but the employees said they had been working in a stressful environment with multiple safety concerns for months, SEIU said in a news release on March 10.

The workers who were fired claim that the Trinity Health Administration instructed them that they could take the day off. They said they had reached an "emotional breaking point," by March 9.

“We have been fighting for safe working conditions and safe staffing. We have faced many incidents including physically violent patients, patients with guns, and even patients throwing feces at us," Matthew Miller, a lab tech at Trinity Health outpatient laboratories, said in the SEIU release. "We implore Trinity to reinstate all the workers immediately that have been removed from the schedule without repercussions."

The lab workers said they had requested additional security measures from Trinity Health multiple times but received no response, according to the union. They were not allowed to return to work on March 10 and were fired on March 13.

Trinity Health said claims that workers were barred from their jobs for expressing safety concerns are "grossly distorted."

"They were claiming that for months they had been claiming that they felt unsafe, unsafe work conditions," Casalou said. "We have no record of that occurring."

Trinity Health has no record of employees reporting workplace safety concerns to lab directors or higher-up leaders on March 9, and any safety concerns reported before then had been investigated and addressed, the company said in the news release.

"It appears the SEIU manipulated our employees into abandoning their patients as part of some stunt to exaggerate the union’s political influence. In the process, they endangered the patients who entrusted us with their care," Casalou said in the Trinity Health release.

The union never told the workers to walk out, said Kevin Lignell, a spokesperson for SEIU Healthcare Michigan. The employees felt like they had gone through the protocols they needed to leave work and felt that they were not in a state to remain on the job.

The fired employees also believe that Trinity Health held anti-union meetings and that their clinical supervisor had been instructed to go through their personal belongings to look for union cards and materials and that was terminated for refusing to do so. SEIU Healthcare Michigan has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that Trinity Health held anti-union meetings and that a clinical supervisor had been terminated for refusing to search employees' belongings for union materials, SEIU said in a March 16 news release.

These claims are "categorically false" and Trinity Health is not anti-union and did not ask the supervisor in question to search through belongings for union cards, Casalou said.

"If our workers want to consider a union, they're totally free to do that," Casalou said. "As an employer, we would prefer not to have a union, we'd rather work directly with our employees but we never break the rules. We never break the law. We never pressure in order to prevent unionization."

Trinity Health was presented with evidence that the supervisor was assisting in union organizing, which is explicitly prohibited, Casalou said. The supervisor was confronted about her behavior and resigned on March 9, he said.

The dispute has drawn the attention of labor leaders and state Rep. Carrie Rheingans, D-Ann Arbor.

"I’m hoping these workers can get back to work, where they want to be," Rheingans said in the SEIU release. "We’re so short on staff across healthcare professions, we really need them to be able to get back to serving patients."

Jamie Brown, president of the Michigan Nurses Association, called on Trinity Health to reinstate the fired workers immediately.

"All healthcare workers should have the right to organize and speak out about safety concerns without intimidation or retaliation," Brown said. "We are calling on Trinity to immediately reinstate its workers and stop wasting its resources by suppressing the voice of its employees."