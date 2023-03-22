Trump 'tricked' me, Capitol rioter argues before being sent to prison

A vehicle technician from Brownstown Township sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday said he feels tricked by former President Donald Trump and manipulated into storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6. siege.

Anthony Puma, 50, told U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman that he wishes he had stayed home instead of breaking into the U.S. Capitol. He was sentenced seven months after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and had faced up to 21 months in federal prison.

Puma is among more than 960 people — including at least 22 from Michigan — charged nationwide in connection with Jan. 6 crimes. That includes rioting and breaking into the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to count electoral votes following Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

"I truly regret my actions," Puma wrote in a letter to the judge. "If I could go back in time, I would have stayed home with my wife. I have no excuse for my actions and I throw myself at the mercy of the court hoping for leniency as I have learned my lesson.

"I have learned that...actions of one day, a few minutes, can ruin not only my life, but cost a great deal of money to the tax payers of this great nation," he added.

The sentence falls short of the 18 months sought by prosecutors who faulted Puma for joining a violent attack that interrupted certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count, threatened the peaceful transfer of power and injured more than 100 police officers.

Puma called for violence and civil unrest in social media posts and said he planned to travel to the U.S. Capitol in hopes of securing a second term for Trump, using the hashtag #stopthesteal, prosecutors said.

"Then you never know we might have to start killing some commie bastards," Puma wrote.

Puma recorded his actions with a Go-Pro camera and cell-phone videos that showed him scaling a wall near the Capitol’s north side and entering the Capitol through a shattered window.

“There you go," Puma said. "Right through the [expletive] window. That’s how we do it.”

Puma has suffered in many ways, his lawyer Maria Jacob wrote in a sentencing memorandum. He was fired from two jobs after Jan. 6 and has been living with the "constant threat to his livelihood and the remorse he has felt," Jacob wrote.

"Furthermore, he acknowledges that he was encouraged by the former President Trump and has disavowed himself from any dangerous propaganda that led him to commit a crime. While this does not excuse his actions, Mr. Puma genuinely feels tricked by the former president who he trusted would not steer him down an illegal path. He now knows he should have never fell for his manipulation strategies."

