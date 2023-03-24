Boy, 14, found safe on snowbank in Marquette County

A 14-year-old boy was found safe this week in Marquette County after Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers followed footprints through a frozen swamp to locate him.

The boy has since been treated and released from an area hospital.

According to officials, Marquette County Central received a call at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday about a missing runaway boy who lives along Marquette County Road 545 North in West Branch Township.

Conservation Officer John Kamps and probationary Conservation Officer Steve Sajtar were patrolling nearby and began to search the area.

The officers found a set of footprints and began tracking them, officials said. They encountered a person walking who told them someone matching the teen’s description had walked on Maplewood Road about three hours earlier. The officers followed the footprints for more than a mile until they came to a dead end on Maplewood Road.

The path led the officers into a swampland surrounding Foster Creek. The snow measured thigh-high on the officers, officials said.

“With below freezing temperatures and only a couple hours of daylight left, time was of the essence,” Sajtar said in a statement. “We knew the boy was likely cold and wet from the swamp.”

Kamps and Sajtar found the boy at 6:10 p.m. sitting on the snowbank of Foster Creek. He was wearing a shirt and pajama pants. He removed his wet shoes and socks after he had fallen into the creek. He had also wrapped his feet in a jacket to try to stay warm.

According to officials, the boy had told the officers: “I’m freezing cold.”

"A brief first-aid scan was conducted by the officers, who noted the boy had a loss of pigmentation and numbness in his feet," DNR wrote in a statement. "Kamps removed his wool gloves for the boy to put on his feet. Confirming the boy could walk, Sajtar helped the boy put his shoes back on so they could hike out of the woods."

The officers helped the boy walk about 275 yards to a waiting ambulance along Foster Creek Drive, west of U.S. Highway 41. He was transported to UP Health System in Marquette and treated for cold exposure.

