Public service commission boosts power outage credit, approves other changes

Michigan consumers will be able to get more money from electric companies for prolonged power outages thanks to a new rule that is going into effect.

On Friday, the Michigan Public Service Commission gave final approval to a new rule that increases power outage credits for customers from $25 to $35 past a certain benchmark. The new credit amount initially was approved by the commission last March. Customers with continued outages also will qualify for additional credits each day.

Dan Scripps, the commission's chairman, said the increased credits will give Michiganians more relief if they endure long-duration outages, even though they were not in place for the ice and snow storms that pummeled the southern Lower Peninsula in February.

"The credits may not cover all of the losses electric customers face when they lose power, but this is a major step forward," Scripps said in a statement. "Not only is the outage credit more, but it’s also no longer a one-time credit per incident, and customers will no longer have to request the credits from utilities."

Under the order, eligible customers will now receive a $35 credit on their electrical bill if they are without power for more than 16 hours under typical conditions or more than five days in catastrophic conditions. The new rule also requires power companies to give those customers $35 more each additional day the power is out. It also makes the credits automatic.

Previously, the credit was a total of $25 per qualifying outage and required customers to apply with their utility.

The changes come after a historic ice storm left roughly 1 million DTE and Consumers Energy customers, or the equivalent of nearly 2.4 million people in the dark in late February. Some were left without power for more than a week and others lost their power for a second time when another ice storm hit days later.

The order approved Friday by the public service commission also shortens the required times for utilities to restore long-duration outages; reduces the amount of time first responders must guard downed wires until they’re relieved by a utility lineworker; updates reliability standards to ensure Michigan's performance indicators match industry guidelines; and creates annual reporting requirements for rural electric cooperatives and all investor-owned utilities to ensure they’re reporting service quality and reliability performance to the commission.

"We know we have a lot more work to do, and we’re grateful to have heard from Michiganders during the commission's recent town halls about their frustrations with unreliable service and their ideas for improving reliability, utility response to outages and customer service,” Commissioner Katherine Peretick said in a statement. "We’ve heard you loud and clear, and we are committed to taking concrete actions to improve the power grid."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez