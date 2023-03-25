Up to 10 inches of snow, 50 mph wind gusts in forecast for parts of Michigan

A strong low-pressure system is moving across the Great Lakes region on Saturday and is expected to drop snow and freezing rain on parts of central and lower Michigan and areas north of Interstate 96, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to 10 inches of snow could accumulate near U.S. Route 10 west of Reed City to Luddington, the weather service said. Areas around Big Rapids and Clare may get between 3 and 6 inches of snow as well.

Clare county is under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday night while Iosco and Arenac counties are under one until 11 p.m.

Mason, Lake, Osceola and Oceana counties will be under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. and Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle and Charlevoix counties and Mackinac and Bois Blanc island will be under one until 11 p.m.

Travelers should expect slippery roads as icing from freezing rain is possible on M-20 and M-46 near Howard City and Mount Pleasant, the weather service said.

Metro Detroiters can expect a windy and wet weekend with seasonal temperatures ranging from the low 20s to the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Saturday morning's rain will diminish throughout the afternoon while the wind picks up. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are expected, with some reaching up to 50 mph, the weather service said.

More showers and potentially snow will develop Saturday evening. Minor accumulation of snow is possible on elevated grassy surfaces.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to Metro Detroit, with low temperatures dropping to 23 degrees and highs reaching 51 degrees, the weather service said. A chance of snow will return on Monday along with rain, with the possibility of minor accumulation.

