Several Michigan communities get 10 inches of snow or more; thousands lose power due to high winds

Several Michigan communities got 10 inches or more of snow Saturday evening while thousands in southeast Michigan lost power due to high winds.

Otsego led the state with 13 inches of snow, according to spotters who reported to the National Weather Service, followed by Gaylord in Otsego County with 12.2 inches and Posen in Presque Isle County with 12.1 inches.

The National Weather Service had forecast 10 inches of snow in parts of the state due to a strong low-pressure system moving across the Great Lakes region. But the Marquette station tweeted that the "heavy snowfall was a bit of a suprise."

Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph passed through lower Michigan Saturday, damaging trees, bringing down power lines and causing outages.

DTE reported 18,785 customers without power at 9:40 a.m. with the biggest concentrations in Detroit and the surrounding communities.

DTE said its Storm Response Teams are working to restore power quickly and safely and it expects to have power restored to 95% of customers affected by the storm by the end of the day.

The National Weather Service Detroit tweeted that Sunday morning will look sunny with mild conditions toward the afternoon. Clouds are expected to fill in by this evening followed by rain and/or snow overnight.

Snowfall totals reported to NWS

∗Otsego, 13 inches

∗Gaylord, 12.2 inches

∗Posen, 12.1 inches

∗Empire, 10.5 inches

∗Presque Isle, 10 inches

∗Interlochen, 10 inches

∗Manistee, 10 inches

∗Lake Ann, 9.5 inches

∗Clarion, 9.3 inches

∗Wolverine, 9 inches

∗Harbor Springs, 9 inches

∗Pointe Aux Pins, 9 inches

∗Traverse City, 8.3 inches

∗Cheboygan, 7.8 inches

∗Maple City, 7.5 inches

∗Cathro, 7.5 inches

∗Frankfort, 6.3 inches

∗Petoskey, 6 inches

∗Roscommon, 5.2 inches