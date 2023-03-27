Man sentenced in decade-old sexual assaults in west Michigan

Mark Hicks

A 30-year-old man is headed to prison in connection with two sexual assaults more than a decade ago, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Monday.

Michael Vincenzo Johnson was sentenced last week in 9th Circuit Court to 6-15 years following guilty pleas to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, officials said in a statement.

The charges stemmed from two unrelated incidents in early 2013.

An 18-year-old freshman at Western Michigan University reported she was raped in Johnson’s dorm room that January after she became intoxicated at an off-campus party, according to the release.

Six weeks later, in February, a 16-year-old high school junior reported Johnson sexually assaulted her at home in Augusta, Michigan, officials said.

Both cases emerged through the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a partnership between the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office and the YWCA of Kalamazoo. The team includes a prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office, two deputized investigators with the Kalamazoo Prosecutor’s Office and a victim advocate/therapist from the YWCA.

The Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative started in 2017 and has worked to reinvestigate about 225 cold-case sexual assaults, involving evidence kits never submitted for testing.

The second victim in the Johnson case gave a statement to police in February 2013 but never heard anything about the case again until investigators contacted her in November 2021 after a tip from a witness in the WMU incident, according to the release.

"The Augusta Police Department could not find any records about the victim reporting this rape in 2013, despite the defendant’s confirmation that he was interviewed about the assault and despite Augusta Police Department submitting the second victim’s rape kit for DNA testing in 2013," state officials said Monday.

The second victim told the court during Johnson's sentencing hearing: “Think about how it would feel to speak out about your assault and then you're not taken seriously, you’re forgotten about … this whole process has now helped me re-open a wound that was scarred and allowed me to heal it the right way. I am no longer a victim. I am a survivor. The impact doesn’t go away, you learn to live with it … now I can open a new chapter in my life.”

Before handing down Johnson’s sentence, Judge Kenneth Barnard said: “This 10-year delay has given us insight into how victims are affected even 10 years later. And how offenders are affected when they are not held accountable because (Johnson) went on to commit other offenses in (the state of) Wyoming. Ten years after this event and they are still suffering.”

Johnson, a former Casper, Wyoming, resident, has been registered with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

“I applaud the members of Kalamazoo SAKI and participating law enforcement agencies in Michigan and Wyoming for facilitating this plea and being instrumental in removing a predator from our streets,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The courage of these victims was essential in order to pursue this case. We look forward to continuing our ongoing work with Kalamazoo SAKI in bringing the perpetrators of sexual assault to justice.”

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting added: “Once again we see the value that the Kalamazoo SAKI team brings to our community. Knowing that the victims of this perpetrator are seeing justice finally accomplished and having a role in making that happen is very rewarding.”