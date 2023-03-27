Feds offer reward for tips in '22 arson at St. Ignace Enbridge site

Federal officials are offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest of suspects in suspicious fire last year at the Enbridge pipeline maintenance shop and storage area in St. Ignace.

The incident was reported early on Aug. 31, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a statement.

"The fire involved several vehicles and pieces of equipment stored on site. There were no injuries to Enbridge personnel," according to the release. "The fire did not impact any pipelines and the pipeline system continues to operate safely."

Anyone who might have seen the suspects or has other information related to the incident is asked to contact Grand Rapids the ATF Field Division at (616) 301-6100 or (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477).

Tips also can be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website or the Reportit app.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 reward with potential additional funding source matching it, bringing the total to $5,000.

"Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest of an individual," officials said. "Provide as much information as you can relating to the identity and whereabouts of the individual(s). Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, be sure to include contact information."

The reward comes after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday it planned to spend an extra 18 months to review Enbridge's permit application for its proposed Line 5 tunnel project under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge Energy has proposed building a tunnel to replace the pair of 70-year-old Line 5 pipelines that transfer crude oil and natural gas along the Straits of Mackinac lakebed. The tunnel would be bored through bedrock between 30 and 370 feet below the straits.

Line 5 is part of Enbridge’s Lakehead system, which starts in Superior, Wisconsin, and ends in Sarnia, Canada.

Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is fighting to shut down the pipelines. She is trying to get her case remanded to a more favorable state court. Last month, Nessel asked the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to send the case back to state court.