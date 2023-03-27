Police ID husband, wife in Friday murder-suicide in Eaton Co.

State police Monday released the names of a man and his wife involved in an apparent murder-suicide incident Friday near Lansing.

The man, Tim Gingrich, died from self-inflicted injuries Sunday, officials said. The woman was Jennifer Sue Gingrich.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers were called at about 3 a.m. Friday to a home in the 1100 block of West Five Point Highway in Charlotte for a report of shots fired. They arrived and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide attempt. The woman, 52, was deceased at the home and the man, 61, was taken to a hospital.

