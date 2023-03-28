Nessel: Expected income tax rate cut is temporary, not permanent

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel says an automatic income tax reduction written into a 2015 state law and likely to be triggered this month should only last one year.

Nessel's legal opinion runs counter to that of the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency and the architects of the 2015 tax cut trigger. But it supports a theory that's been floated in Lansing as the Whitmer administration has sought to avoid the tax cut trigger or limit the revenue impact of any potential cut to the 4.25% individual income tax rate.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer preferred $180 rebate checks, but the plan could not get support from Republicans in the Senate to go into effect immediately. As a result, no rebate checks will be issued next month.

The House Fiscal Agency earlier this year estimated the state income tax rate will drop to 4.05%, saving taxpayers about $700 million a year. The 2015 law was designed to trigger a tax cut in the event that rising tax revenues exceeded a certain threshold.

Nessel's official opinion on the matter came at the request of state Treasurer Rachel Eubanks, an appointee of Whitmer, who had requested Nessel give a legal interpretation of the duration of the tax rate reduction.

"Simply put," Nessel responded in Thursday's five-page opinion, "the statute provides temporary relief based on temporary circumstances."

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, criticized the opinion as an effort to deprieve taxpayers of tax relief in their paychecks.

"Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to keep every penny of it from you," Nesbitt said. "Republicans will fight just as hard to put your money back in your pocket."

House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, likewise slammed the opinion, arguing that Nessel and Whitmer had teamed up to avoid permanent tax relief. He noted Whitmer had tried at least once this year to avoid the trigger by attempting to move $800 million from last year's revenue forward to the current fiscal year to use for rebate checks.

"Playing word games with the law doesn’t change the law," Hall said in a statement. "Michigan taxpayers deserve lasting, real relief, not a temporary money mirage brought on by Democrats’ partisan tricks.”

The question of the duration of a tax cut relates to a 2015 law that ties the income tax rate to tax revenues.

The 2015 law required the state to decrease the income tax rate if tax revenue increased at a rate that exceeded the rate of inflation; the law provided a formula to determine how much of a decrease should occur based on revenue.

The 2015 law left the determination of whether an income tax cut should be triggered up to the state treasurer, currently Eubanks, and the directors of the Senate and House fiscal agencies. The rate is expected to be hit this year thanks to higher than expected tax revenue that's left the state — when combined with federal COVID and infrastructure aid — with a roughly $7.3 billion in surplus.

The Senate Fiscal Agency also estimated the trigger would be hit but stopped short of estimating the actual rate decrease, noting it would wait for books to close on the last fiscal year before doing so. Books are expected to close on Fiscal Year 2021-22 in the coming days.

The House Fiscal Agency told The Detroit News late last month that it was operating under the assumption that the rate cut is permanent. While the trigger calculation will be reevaluated each year for additional cuts, it will be starting from the most recent income tax rate, not the current 4.25% rate, said Jim Stansell, senior economist and associate director of the House Fiscal Agency.

But Nessel argued in her Thursday opinion that because the triggering event is "impermanent" so is the decreased rate it would cause.

"Because that situation is only temporary, it makes sense that, rather than provide a permanent tax reduction based on the (perhaps unusual) economic circumstances of a single fiscal year, the Legislature intended the relief to taxpayers to be only temporary as well," Nessel wrote.

