UM graduate students call strike, university is prepared for legal action

The University of Michigan Graduate Employees’ Organization called a strike Monday night and plans to walk out of classrooms Wednesday morning. The union voted to authorize a strike last week, with 95% in favor.

Negotiations for a new three-year contract between the University and GEO have been going on for five months and the current agreement will remain in effect until May 1. The union represents roughly 2,300 graduate student instructors and graduate student staff assistants.

A strike would violate both GEO's current contract, which prohibits interference with the operations of the university, and Michigan law, according to University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

"Beyond any legal considerations is an ethical one: if collective bargaining is to retain its value, all parties must honor the terms of the contract they signed," Fitzgerald said in an email. "We urge GEO to reconsider breaching the agreement we reached through good faith collective bargaining."

The University would ask a court to order strikers back to work for breaching their contract, stop the deduction of union dues, file unfair labor practice charges and not pay striking GEO members for the time they don't work, they said in an update on March 24.

Walking out of the classroom is not a decision that GEO takes lightly but the union claims that the University has failed to provide serious, good-faith counter-offers to their well-researched proposals at the bargaining table. GEO recently filed unfair labor practice charges against the University. They plan to continue weekly negotiations with the University during the strike.

“This action represents graduate workers’ determination to fight for a U-M for all and a contract that is focused on equity, dignity and a living wage for graduate workers,” Jared Eno, president of GEO, said in the news release. “You shouldn’t need family wealth to be a graduate student, we’re fighting for a university where any worker can flourish – no matter if they’re a parent, transgender, an international worker, or disabled.”

The University remains focused on continuing instruction for students and bargaining in good faith with GEO, Fitzgerald said. A state-appointed mediator from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission has been present for multiple bargaining sessions.

Disagreements over compensation, harassment protections, accessible funding for childcare, inequities faced by international students, affordable copays, gender-affirming healthcare and workplace safety have stalled negotiations, the union said in a news release.

GEO is asking for a baseline wage of $38,000 in addition to accessible childcare subsidies, an emergency fund for international workers and caps on co-pays for those who need it, according to the union's news release.

"Graduate workers are a touch point for the undergraduate community, we teach, and we research, all well taking our own classes and all of the work that all these things entail," David Helps, a bargaining team member and PhD candidate in History, said in the news release. "We provide an enormous service to the University of Michigan and deserve to make a living wage."

GEO has proposed a 60% increase in compensation for employees in Ann Arbor and Dearborn and an 88% increase for those in Flint over the first year of the new contract, according to an update from March 10. The University has increased its compensation proposal twice, most recently offering a wage increase of 11.5% for graduate student instructors on the Ann Arbor campus and a 6% increase for the Flint and Dearborn campuses over three years, according to an update from March 22. After three years, GEO members working in Ann Arbor would make approximately $38-$39 per hour.

This is the union's second strike in three years. The last time they walked out in the Fall of 2020, the University sought an injunction to get graduate workers back in classrooms. The University has said it will take, “appropriate lawful actions” in order to continue meeting its educational mission in the event of a strike.

The University is planning for substitute instructors, alternative assignments and other means of delivering instruction if necessary, President Santa J. Ono and Provost Laurie McCauley told the Ann Arbor campus on March 24.

