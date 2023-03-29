Ex-ICE agent pleads no contest in sex assault 30+ years ago

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Michigan accused of raping two girls more than 30 years ago is will be sentenced next month, officials said Wednesday.

Kevin Taylor, 49, of Riley, pleaded no contest this week to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for a sentencing agreement of 5-15 years in a Michigan prison, according to the Michigan Department of the Attorney General. Each count of the crime carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

In Michigan, a no-contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Also under the plea deal, Taylor must register as a sex offender, the attorney general's office said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28, 2023, in Wayne County Circuit Court in Detroit, according to authorities.

Taylor allegedly sexually abused two young relatives of his between 1989 to 1994. At the time, he was between 17 and 21 while his victims were between four and nine, officials said.

"(The) plea brings justice one step closer for the survivors of Taylor’s heinous crimes," Jennifer Huerta, ICE Special Agent in Charge with the Office of Professional Responsibility, said in a statement. "These survivors should be commended for their strength and determination, without which, Taylor may not have been stopped from victimizing others."

