Fauci, federal officials to speak at MSU spring commencement

Mark Hicks

Three prominent government officials are slated to speak during Michigan State University’s spring commencement ceremonies, the school announced Wednesday.

The May 5 speakers at Breslin Student Events Center are Jill Hruby, undersecretary for nuclear security for the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration; Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and MSU faculty; and Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to the president and past director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Hruby is scheduled to address master’s and educational specialist degree recipients starting at 9 a.m. She will also be awarded an honorary Doctor of Science for her career in engineering and science, leadership in nuclear security and dedication to national security, MSU said.

Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve who is on leave from teaching at the university, welcomes undergraduate degree candidates at 1 p.m.

The former senior Treasury Department adviser also receives an honorary Doctor of Humanities for her career in the economic and financial sectors.

Fauci will address doctoral candidates at 3:30 p.m. He also receives an honorary Doctor of Humanities for his career in public health, application of scientific knowledge to the betterment of society and dedication to preventing and treating infectious disease.

“In awarding honorary degrees, these notable leaders join the class of 2023 as beacons of excellence in our Spartans futures,” said MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff. “Their stories from their college careers and early commitment to creating a better tomorrow will resonate and inspire graduating Spartans as they take this next step in their journey to change Michigan and the world.”

The MSU ceremonies start on May 4 and continue through May 13. Some are expected to be held at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts Great Hall. The events will be livestreamed via MSU’s commencement website.