Judge approves $54M PFAS settlement between 3M, north Kent County residents

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a $54 million settlement agreement struck last year by 3M, Wolverine World Wide and Kent County residents whose properties were contaminated with PFAS pollution.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of people who owned property in what's known as the "North Kent Study Area" in and around Plainfield and Algoma townships as of Nov. 1, 2017 and were not connected to municipal drinking water.

The residents said Wolverine's manufacturing site in Rockford polluted their groundwater with PFAS, threatening their health and hurting their property values. Wolverine used PFAS sourced from 3M.

The companies deny those allegations.

But the parties agreed to a deal in September, with the companies agreeing to pay $54 million into a settlement fund that will pay for plaintiffs' legal costs and be distributed to the residents involved in the lawsuit.

Hala Jarbou, U.S. District Court judge of the Western District of Michigan, approved it during a final approval hearing Wednesday morning, the residents' attorney Esther Berezofsky said.

"This was a very hard fought and extensive litigation and we're very pleased that the court has approved what is a very significant settlement, because it provides meaningful compensation to the residents in the North Kent Study Area whose properties have been impacted," she said.

3M spokesperson Grant Thompson referred to a statement the company issued after the parties agreed to the settlement terms in September.

"3M remains committed to working collaboratively with communities and sharing our scientific knowledge on PFAS to achieve our common goals," according to the company's statement.

The companies' individual contributions to the $54 million settlement fund are confidential under the agreement. 3M's contribution is reflected in the company's prior reserves for financial litigation, according to the statement.

Wolverine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Exposure to PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is linked to health issues including cancers, reproductive problems, immune issues and more, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PFAS are a class of thousands of man-made chemicals that have been used in manufacturing and consumer products since the 1940s. They are called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment.

Wolverine operated a tannery on the Rogue River in Rockford through 2009. The facility was torn down in 2010 and 2011, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. PFAS contaminates the property and the North Kent Study area.

The state, Plainfield and Algoma townships and Wolverine signed a consent decree in 2020 to oversee the company's PFAS response in the surrounding area.

Close to 1,000 people have been approved to join the class out of a total of roughly 1,700 potential claimants, Berezofsky said. Some claims are still pending, although the deadline to join the suit has passed.

While the amount of money they will receive from the settlement varies, those most affected by PFAS pollution will receive "very significant compensation," she said. "In the six figures."

The class action is only related to property damage and economic harm that residents sustained because of PFAS pollution. People involved in the class action also can pursue lawsuits for future medical and personal injury claims, Berezofsky said.

