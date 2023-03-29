University of Michigan graduate students go on illegal strike with rally

Ann Arbor — The University of Michigan’s Graduate Employees' Organization kicked off a strike Wednesday after five months of negotiations with university administrators over pay and other benefits as UM leaders vowed to get them back in the classroom.

Hundreds of students, both undergraduate and graduate, attended a GEO rally on UM's diag Wednesday morning before breaking off into smaller groups to picket several buildings on campus, including Mason Hall and the Student Union. GEO leaders asked students not to cross the picket lines to attend class.

The current contract is set to expire May 1, but the Graduate Employees’ Organization union, which represents about 2,300 graduate student instructors and staff assistants, voted to authorize a strike last week.

A strike violates both the GEO's current contract, which prohibits interference with the operations of the university, and Michigan law, university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Tuesday. The university would ask a court to order strikers back to work for breaching their contract, stop the deduction of union dues, file unfair labor practice charges and not pay striking GEO members for the time they don't work, UM President Santa Ono and Provost Laurie McCauley said in a March 24 update.

When the union struck in the fall of 2020, UM sought an injunction to get graduate workers back in classrooms.

The university is planning for substitute instructors, alternative assignments and other means of delivering instruction if necessary, Ono and McCauley told the Ann Arbor campus on March 24.

