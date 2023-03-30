Federal inmate pleads guilty to sex ring leader's death

A federal inmate pleaded guilty Thursday to the slaying at the Milan Correctional Institution in 2019 of the leader of an international child exploitation ring, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan announced.

Alex Albert Castro, 42, a former resident of Fontana, California, pleaded to second-degree murder before U.S. District Court Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey, records show.

Castro’s plea agreement calls for a sentence of up to life in prison, which could be imposed concurrently, partly concurrently, or consecutively to a 42-year sentence he is serving for an underlying 2017 federal drug trafficking conviction, officials said Thursday.

Authorities linked him and two others to the death of Christian Maire, who had been serving time at the Milan facility for a 2018 conviction of running an international child exploitation ring.

The 40-year-old computer graphics company founder from New York state was kicked, stomped, stabbed 28 times then thrown down a flight of metal stairs during an attack on Jan. 2, 2019.

Jason Kechego and another inmate, Adam Taylor Wright, repeatedly kicked and stomped Maire in the head, prosecutors reported.

Wright prevented Corrections officers from intervening while Castro repeatedly stabbed Maire, according to court filings.

"Castro, along with his two codefendants, then threw Maire’s body down a flight of stairs," officials said in a statement Thursday. "Maire died from multiple stab wounds (28 total) and blunt force trauma to the head from being thrown down the stairs."

Castro's sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 28.

“This savage crime deserves the most serious of consequences," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "My office is committed to preventing violence wherever it occurs. These convictions show that we will not turn a blind eye to this type of conduct and will aggressively prosecute violence within our prisons."

Last year, Kechego was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Wright earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to more than 24 years.

Kechego and Castro faced a federal trial that ended in July in a mistrial and partial verdict.

“The senseless murder committed by Mr. Wright and his codefendants jeopardized the safety of corrections officers, staff and inmates,” said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “The FBI will continue to work with the Bureau of Prisons to hold violent offenders accountable for the crimes they commit while behind bars.”