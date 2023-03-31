Flint store operator pleads guilty in $1M fraud scheme

A Flint convenience store operator pleaded guilty to more than $1.1 million in fraudulent transactions involving food and nutrition benefit programs, federal officials said Thursday.

Ranjit "Nancy” Ghotra, 33, formerly of Swartz Creek, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Tuesday before U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, records show.

She worked at Cheers Market, according to an indictment filed in March 2022.

Prosecutors accused Ghotra of engaging in a fraud scheme involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. The programs funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture provide benefits to raise the level of nutrition of low-income households and children.

"As part of the scheme, Ghotra permitted beneficiaries of the SNAP and WIC programs to use their benefits to buy ineligible items, such as alcohol and tobacco, or allowed them to obtain cash instead of food products, in violation of program regulations," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday. "In each case, Ghotra charged program beneficiaries approximately double the amount in benefits as the price of the ineligible items purchased or the cash provided. Between 2017 and 2020, Ghotra carried out more than $1.1 million in fraudulent SNAP and WIC transactions."

While the federal prosecution was pending, Ghotra bought an international plane ticket and tried to leave the country, violating her bond conditions, according to the release. She was arrested at Chicago O’Hare International Airport with help from Homeland Security Investigations, and Customs and Border Patrol agents then returned to Michigan.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1. Ghotra faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud.

“Ranjit Ghotra spent years defrauding benefits programs that were intended to assist low-income households, and especially children,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “This guilty plea reflects my office’s commitment to protecting the integrity of federal programs that help ensure that everyone can afford to provide their families with healthy, nutritious food.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

“This investigation and prosecution should serve as warning to all stores participating in the WIC and SNAP programs as vendors that fraud and trafficking — the purchase of WIC and SNAP benefits for cash — will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted by the USDA-OIG, the U.S. Attorney's Office and its stakeholders," said Shantel Robinson, Special Agent-in-Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, Midwest Region.