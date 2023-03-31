Ypsilanti police seek tips to ID suspect in alleged sex assault

Ypsilanti police are requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect in an investigation of the alleged sexual assault of a child.

The department released a sketch and details shared by the victim on the department's Facebook page Friday.

The release did not provide details on when the assault occurred or other information on the victim.

The suspect has a tattoo of a cross and typography referencing God on his upper left arm, according to the victim.

It isn't confirmed, but the victim added the suspect lives in Ypsilanti and his name might sound like Dale or Dan, police said Friday. The suspect might also have a relative who goes by the name "Trey."

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked contact Ypsilanti police detectives at (734) 368-8784 or the department tip line at (734) 292-5429.