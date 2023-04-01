Dundee sustains damage from EF0 tornado

An EF0 tornado damaged the village of Dundee late Saturday morning with gusts reaching 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities said there did not appear to be any injuries as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 5-minute whirlwind, about 50 miles southwest of downtown Detroit, reportedly began at 11:03 a.m. at the intersection of Brewer and Petersburg roads and ended at the intersection of Dixon and Sullivan roads around 11:08 a.m., according to the weather service.

Sporadic damage occurred from the tornado as it carved a 7.3-mile path with a width of 75 yards.

"Damage was most concentrated within greater downtown Dundee, where immediate areas around Memorial Park experienced concentrated building damage," the NWS said in a statement.

Damage also included a roof partially being blown off, windows being blown out, pine trees and limbs being downed. An outbuilding and cars also sustained damage.

The Dundee Police Department and Dundee Fire Department were on the scene immediately, according to a Facebook post. They were assisted by Michigan State Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Dundee DPW, Ida and Summerfield Fire, Monroe County Emergency Management, Michigan Gas and DTE Energy for assessment.

"Park Place and the adjacent sidewalk remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians while some structural damage is still being assessed," Dundee police said in a Facebook post.

Dundee was hit by an EF2 tornado on June 6, 2010, injuring 11 people. That storm cut a swath more than 13 miles long and 800 yards wide, damaging the popular sporting goods store Cabela's and the Splash Universe water park. Some houses were unscathed, but neighboring homes had roofs peeled back and gutters torn away. The storms that weekend were responsible for at least five deaths in the Toledo area.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@wordsbyjakkar